Jene McGlamery

Myrtle Beach

Jene McGlamery (The Panda Lady), 86, passed away unexpectedly March 17, 2019 in a Myrtle Beach hospital. A native of Asheville NC, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Alexander McGlamery and Carrie Hope Johnston. She was a member of West Asheville Presbyterian Church. Surviving are her daughters Luann Morrow of Greenville SC and Lane Shelton (Mike) of Asheville NC, grandson James Farrally (Yeni) of Torrance CA, granddaughters Carrie King (Jeremy) and Amanda Farrally (Tim Myers). She loved dearly her great grandchildren Aaron Farrally, Jaden King, Hailey King, Cameron King and Dylan Carter. Jene loved her family and friends and of course Sassy her Yorkie. She requested no service, memorials may be made to West Asheville Presbyterian Church 690 Haywood Rd Asheville NC 28806. The family wishes to thank all her sweet friends for loving and caring so much for her. We are forever grateful to you all.



