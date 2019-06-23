Jennie H. Thompson
Myrtle Beach, SC
Jennie H. Thompson, 88, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.
She was born August 15, 1930, in Lamar, SC, a daughter of the late C.B. and Beulah Andrews Howell. She was predeceased by her husbands, R.D. Thompson and Jimmie Green Hardee.
Jennie was co-owner of Thompson Electric and a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, where she taught Sunday school for over sixty-sixty years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother.
Surviving include, her daughter, Linda T. Gore and husband Nigual, two sons, Howell D. "Trucky" Thompson and wife Jeannie, Kenny Thompson and wife Karen, five grandchildren, Howie Thompson (Tara), Jennifer Gore Williams (Jason), Candy Gore Hindersman (Jim), Scott Thompson (Rebecca), Ashley Thompson Grigsby (Chad) and 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Sara Howell Langston.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, June 24, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Monday at the church prior to services from 10 AM until 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach or Mercy Care Hospice.
An online guest book is available at msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on June 23, 2019