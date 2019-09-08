Jennifer Ann Wing
June 14, 1961 - September 1, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Jennifer Ann Wing, 58, of Myrtle Beach died Sunday, September 1, 2019 following a tragic motorcycle accident.
Born on June 14, 1961, Jennifer was the daughter of Lawrence Alvin and Evelyn Marie Grenci Wing. She graduated from Bangor High School in Bangor, Maine with the Class of 1979.
Jennifer worked at Waccamaw Management in Pawleys Island.
Jennifer enjoyed riding with the Friends and Family Motorcycle Group. She was the administrator of the FFMG and considered all the members to be family. She was lovingly known to them as "Babydoll." She was a fan of the New England Patriots and enjoyed rooting for the Clemson Tigers, especially with her 14 year old dog, Barkley, by her side.
Jennifer will be remembered for her contagious smile, sweet and kind-hearted nature, free spirit, and love of life.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Smith, and her husband, Mason, of Piedmont, SC; Stephanie's dad, David Smith, of Hermon, Maine; daughter Michelle Y. Kearney, her husband Scott, and their children Caitlin, Austin and Andrew all of Lewiston, Maine; her brother Brad Wing and his wife, Kathie of Brewer, Maine; and her longtime companion, Shannon Norris (her beloved "Shrimp") of Myrtle Beach, SC
A gathering to share stories and memories of Jennifer will be held on Wednesday, September 11, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Lee Funeral Home 11840 Highway 90 Little River, SC. 29566 Tel 843-390-2525.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 8, 2019