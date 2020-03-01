Jerial Lee Cromartie
August 30,1942-February 26, 2020
Longs, SC
Jerial Lee Cromartie, 77, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home. He was born August 30, 1942 in Lumber Bridge, NC, a son of the late Moody D. and Olive (Ray) Cromartie. Jerial was preceded in death by his sister, Yvonne (Cromartie) Murphy and brothers Lyenince, Herbert, Willie, Thedelmon, and Moody, Jr and a sister in law, Lynnell. Jerial worked for over 38 years, 10 in the US Army, including a tour of duty in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart as well. He then worked for the Dept. of the Army and the Dept. of the Navy as a training specialist. He was a former member of Grand Strand Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach and more recently First Baptist Church in North Myrtle Beach. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and loved his wife, Ella, with all his heart. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Ella L. Cromartie of Longs; a son, Darrell Cromartie of Greenboro, NC; a daughter, Valarie and husband Wendell Dixon of Charlotte, NC; two brothers, Leo Cromartie of Parkton, NC & James (Clarice) Cromartie of Laurinburg, NC; 7 grandchildren; and many more nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday March 2, 2020 at First Baptist Church, with Rev. Hyler officiating. Burial will follow in Southern Palms Memorial Gardens in North Myrtle Beach. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Psalm 30:2 – O Lord my God, I cried unto Thee, and Thou hast healed me. Memorials may be made to the , 300-5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or . Send messages to the family using the Guestbook tab above.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 1, 2020