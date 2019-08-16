Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Visitation 5:30 PM Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 View Map Memorial service Following Services Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Jerry Fore Ard

September 7, 1931 - August 14, 2019

Lexington

Jerry Fore Ard died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 87.

Jerry was born September 7, 1931 in Hemingway, SC to Emerson L. Ard and Louise Fore Ard. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Clemson College in 1957, following a tour of duty in Korea and was a member of the Clemson Tigers 1957 Orange Bowl football team.

Upon graduation, he began a nearly 40-year career in the commercial insurance industry. After retiring from Great American Insurance, he continued his career with Jefferson Pilot.

He was a member of numerous groups and organizations including Savannah, GA Junior Chamber of Commerce, Savannah Kiwanis Club, Wesley Monumental Methodist, Savannah GA, Shandon United Methodist, Columbia, SC, Sandlapper Sertoma Club and served as a board member at the Cancer Treatment Center at Richland Memorial Hospital. Jerry was a member of Belin Methodist Church, Murrells Inlet, SC.

Jerry loved salt water fishing and boating, golfing, watching his beloved Clemson Tigers and, most of all, spending time with his grandchildren. Always a giving and selfless man, he served as a shepherd for those he loved. The family wishes to encourage those who are entrusted to care for family and friends as Jerry did.

1 Peter 5:2-4 (NIV)

2 Be shepherds of God's flock that is under your care, watching over them—not because you must, but because you are willing, as God wants you to be; not pursuing dishonest gain, but eager to serve; 3 not lording it over those entrusted to you, but being examples to the flock. 4 And when the Chief Shepherd appears, you will receive the crown of glory that will never fade away.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Emerson; his mother, Louise; wife, Sybil Anne Gaddy and son, Jerry (Jay) Fore Ard, Jr. He is survived by his loving daughter, Anne Ard Barboza (Gary); grandchildren, David Ard Barboza, Nicholas Fore Barboza, Grace Miller Ard, Jerry Fore Ard III and devoted lifelong friend, Susie Berry Beall.

The family expresses sincere gratitude for the loving, compassionate care given to Jerry, family and dear friends during his stay at Wellmore of Lexington.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. with memorial service to follow at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel.

www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net



