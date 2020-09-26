Ret. Major Jerry C. Graham

November 23, 1951-September 20, 2020

Jonesboro, Ga

There will be a viewing and visitation service on Tuesday, Sept. 29th from 4pm to 7pm at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home in Jonesboro, Ga. Graveside service and burial will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30th at Florence National Cemetery in Florence, SC at 2pm. Jerry was born in Bayboro, SC. He graduated from Green Sea High School in 1971. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from South Carolina State College in 1975. Jerry went on to serve in the U.S. Army for 20 years and received an honorable discharge in 1996. He continued to strive for academic and professional excellence throughout his life, earning a Master's degree in Business Administration before opening his own business, Final Touch Frame Shop, in 2007. Jerry was a proud member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, the New Zion Lodge #355, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a member of New Hope AME Church in Loris, SC prior to transferring membership to his current church home, Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church in Jonesboro. He is survived by his wife, Miriam Keels Graham; four children, Kimberly Graham, Jerushia Graham, Octavia Graham, and Sterling Graham; and three sisters Esther G. Goff, Linda G. Brown, and Brenda Gail Graham.





