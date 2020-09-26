1/
Jerry Graham
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Ret. Major Jerry C. Graham
November 23, 1951-September 20, 2020
Jonesboro, Ga
There will be a viewing and visitation service on Tuesday, Sept. 29th from 4pm to 7pm at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home in Jonesboro, Ga. Graveside service and burial will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30th at Florence National Cemetery in Florence, SC at 2pm. Jerry was born in Bayboro, SC. He graduated from Green Sea High School in 1971. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from South Carolina State College in 1975. Jerry went on to serve in the U.S. Army for 20 years and received an honorable discharge in 1996. He continued to strive for academic and professional excellence throughout his life, earning a Master's degree in Business Administration before opening his own business, Final Touch Frame Shop, in 2007. Jerry was a proud member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, the New Zion Lodge #355, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a member of New Hope AME Church in Loris, SC prior to transferring membership to his current church home, Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church in Jonesboro. He is survived by his wife, Miriam Keels Graham; four children, Kimberly Graham, Jerushia Graham, Octavia Graham, and Sterling Graham; and three sisters Esther G. Goff, Linda G. Brown, and Brenda Gail Graham.


Published in The Sun News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home
SEP
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Florence National Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
VonCile Graham
Family
September 25, 2020
VonCile Graham
Family
September 24, 2020
In loving memory of our wonderful cousin. We love you and will truly miss you. May God bless and comfort the family during this sad time.
Curtis and Volinda
Family
