Jerry Hardwick
March 15, 1940-September 30, 2019
Conway
Jerry Hardwick, age 79, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born March 15, 1940 in Conway, he was the son of the late James Arthur and Prudie Maybelle Jones Hardwick. Mr. Hardwick was a member of Poplar United Methodist Church. He was an antique car enthusiast, a member of the Chicora Antique Car Club, and work was his favorite hobby. Along with his parents, Mr. Hardwick is predeceased by an infant daughter, Deborah Ann Hardwick and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Lottie Parker.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Betty Hardwick; three children, Tammy Holt (Terry), Kay Richardson (Kim) and Sammy Hardwick (Mandy); seven grandchildren, Kimber Shelley (Josh), Brandon Holt, Parker Holt, Hunter Richardson (Courtney), Morgan Richardson, Caitlin Tindal (Devin), and Sydney Hardwick; one great grandchild, Kaiden Caines; a special niece, Pam Cole; brothers, Carl Hardwick and Jimmy Hardwick (Sylvia); and a sister-in-law, Patsy Frazier (Jim).
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Poplar United Methodist Church with Larry Watson and Ragsdale Allsbrook officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Poplar United Methodist Church, 5095 Highway 701 N., Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 2, 2019