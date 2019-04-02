Jerry Lane

Jerry Richard Lane
Myrtle Beach
Jerry Richard Lane (80) formerly of Myrtle Beach, SC and Kingsport, TN, now of Marion, SC, passed away March 15, 2019. Mr. Lane was predeceased by his parents Guy E. and Edith Lane, a brother Chris H. Lane, and a daughter Nancy Schwandt Simcox. He is survived by his sisters, Judy Kendig (Franklin), Penny Lane Brooks (Phillip); his brother, Chip Lane and Sister-in-Law Marion Lane. Many nieces and nephews, and one special niece, Betty Brandi. He will be missed more than can be expressed- This beautiful person.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 2, 2019
