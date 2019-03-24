Jerry P. Thompson

Jerry P. Thompson
Longs
Jerry P. Thompson, 78, died March 22, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Monday, March 25 at LordsWay Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday at LordsWay Baptist Church. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Longs, SC.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 24, 2019
