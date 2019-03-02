Jessie Hardwick
|
November 9, 1933-March 1, 2019
Conway
Ms. Jessie Hardwick, age 85, died Friday, March 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM Monday, March 4, 2019 at North Conway Baptist Church with Dr. Jeffrey L. Gaskins officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at the church.
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 2, 2019