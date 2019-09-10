Jessie Louise Kalimon
April 7, 1922 - September 6, 2019
Little River
Jessie Louise Kalimon, 97, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 at Brunswick Health & Rehab, Calabash, NC.
Born on April 7, 1922 in Proctorville, OH, she was the daughter of the late Harry McKinley and Nella Massie Singer. She is predeceased by her husband, Metro Kalimon.
Mrs. Kalimon is survived by her children, Glenn Kalimon, Ronald Kalimon, John Kalimon, Kathryn Check and Joyce Steinberg; two sisters, Ida Connor and Carol Marcum; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Jessie left rural southern Ohio for Washington, DC during WWII. She married Metro on July 23, 1943. They lived in Maryland and Massachusetts raising five children. Shortly after a return to Maryland in 1971, Metro died unexpectedly. She raised the three at-home children and worked for the Department of the Navy as a contract officer during the Reagan administration. She retired to North Myrtle Beach in 1989.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, September 10 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service at 7:30 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Wednesday, September 11 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
