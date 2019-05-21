Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Martin. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 290 9th Ave. Aynor , SC 29511 (843)-358-5800 Visitation 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Gethesemane Baptist Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Gethesemane Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice



May 26, 1936-May 20, 2019

Galivants Ferry

Mrs. Jessie Lou Martin, age 82, passed away May 20, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Martin was born May 26, 1936 a daughter of the late Hubert and Geneva Phipps Sarvis. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martin was predeceased by one brother; LaRue Sarvis and a son in law; Henry Flowers. Mrs. Martin was a lifelong member of Gethesemane Baptist Church. Mrs. Martin was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and keeping her yards immaculate. Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband of 67 years; Mr. Eldon Martin of the home, one son; Barry Martin (Karen), two daughters; Sharon Flowers and June Lambert, all of Galivants Ferry, seven grandchildren; Daron Lambert, Ryan Lambert (Becky), Drew Martin (Tiffany), Trent Martin (Ally), Brett Martin (Cassie), Cameron Flowers (Heather), Landon Flowers, and seven great grandchildren; Dylan Lambert, Noah Lambert, John Ryan Lambert, Madelyn Martin, Evan Martin, Nolan Martin, and Doc Martin. Funeral services for Mrs. Martin will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday at Gethesemane Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00-11:45 AM at Gethesemane Baptist Church. Memorials can be made to Gethesemane Baptist Church, 4161 Nichols Hwy. Galivants Ferry, SC 29544. Sign an online guestbook at





