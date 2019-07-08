Jill Gee Barth (1972 - 2019)
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Jill Gee Barth
March 14, 1972 - July 6, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Jill Gee Barth, 47, loving wife of H. Scott Barth and mother of three beautiful daughters, Amanda, Abigail and Alexandra Barth, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her Myrtle Beach residence surrounded by her loving family.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday July 10, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, SC.
A second memorial service will be held at West Corinth Baptist Church in Mooresville, NC at a later date. Day and time to be announced.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on July 8, 2019
