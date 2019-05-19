Jill Jemison

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill Jemison.
Service Information
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Beach Church
557 George Bishop Parkway
Myrtle Beach, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Beach Church
557 George Bishop Parkway
Myrtle Beach, SC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Jill Barker Jemison
Myrtle Beach, SC
Jill Ritchie Ross (Barker) Jemison, 53, passed away peacefully May 14, 2019 at her home.
Jill's Celebration of Life service will be on Wednesday, May 22nd at Beach Church, 557 George Bishop Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. Friends may gather in the church lobby beginning at 4:30 pm. The service will begin at 5:00 pm, with a reception to follow in the lobby.
Send messages to the family and view the complete obituary at www.msfh.net.
logo
Published in The Sun News on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.