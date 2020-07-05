James Edward (Jim) Cantor
August 23, 1941-June 3, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Jim Cantor, of Myrtle Beach, passed peacefully on June 3, 2020. Jim fought a difficult fight against Lung Cancer, and spent his last few weeks surrounded by family and loved ones. Jim was born in Washington, DC, the son of Earl and Hazel Cross Cantor on August 23, 1941. He married Peggy Ward Cantor on 4/20/1985 in Davidsonville, MD. Jim and Peggy relocated to Myrtle Beach from Beverly Beach, MD in 1991. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid golfer. He worked as a product sales representative for major company brands most of his adult life and was grateful to have worked for Shoreline Flooring for the past 25 years. Jim asked that the Gunter Family and his many clients be made aware of his gratitude and well wishes for their futures. Jim is survived by his wife Peggy Cantor, daughter Carrie (Jeff) Westrick, daughter Kelly (Taylor) Hillenmeyer, son Michael (Karin) Emery, daughter Connie (Angel) Emery-Walker, brother Joe (Annie) Cantor, brother Buddy (Pat) Killebrew, grandson Cole Walker (19), grandson Cooper Emery (19), grandson T.J. Hillenmeyer (18), granddaughter Sydney Emery (17), granddaughter Lauren Westrick (17), granddaughter Tessa Hillenmeyer (15), grandson Scott Westrick (15), grandson Matthew Hillenmeyer (12), as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. John Brearley officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Send messages to the family using the Guestbook tab above.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made to: GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer at https://go2foundation.org/
.