1/1
Jim Cantor
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edward (Jim) Cantor
August 23, 1941-June 3, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Jim Cantor, of Myrtle Beach, passed peacefully on June 3, 2020. Jim fought a difficult fight against Lung Cancer, and spent his last few weeks surrounded by family and loved ones. Jim was born in Washington, DC, the son of Earl and Hazel Cross Cantor on August 23, 1941. He married Peggy Ward Cantor on 4/20/1985 in Davidsonville, MD. Jim and Peggy relocated to Myrtle Beach from Beverly Beach, MD in 1991. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid golfer. He worked as a product sales representative for major company brands most of his adult life and was grateful to have worked for Shoreline Flooring for the past 25 years. Jim asked that the Gunter Family and his many clients be made aware of his gratitude and well wishes for their futures. Jim is survived by his wife Peggy Cantor, daughter Carrie (Jeff) Westrick, daughter Kelly (Taylor) Hillenmeyer, son Michael (Karin) Emery, daughter Connie (Angel) Emery-Walker, brother Joe (Annie) Cantor, brother Buddy (Pat) Killebrew, grandson Cole Walker (19), grandson Cooper Emery (19), grandson T.J. Hillenmeyer (18), granddaughter Sydney Emery (17), granddaughter Lauren Westrick (17), granddaughter Tessa Hillenmeyer (15), grandson Scott Westrick (15), grandson Matthew Hillenmeyer (12), as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. John Brearley officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Send messages to the family using the Guestbook tab above.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made to: GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer at https://go2foundation.org/.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial service
03:00 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved