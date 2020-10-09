1/1
Jimmy Dale Ratley
Jimmy Dale Ratley
April 11, 1944 - October 7, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC.
Jimmy Dale Ratley, 76, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Mr. Ratley was born on April 11, 1944, in Rowland, NC, a son of the late Doris Mae Johnson and Amos Calvin Ratley. He was a former owner of Bennett's Calabash Restaurants in Myrtle Beach and was a member of Eastside Christian Church where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Ratley loved spending time on his farm with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Linda Ratley and Bernice Ratley and brothers, Howard Ratley and R. C. Ratley, Sr.
He is survived by the love of his life and 55 years of marriage, his wife, Judy Cooke Ratley; son, Darren Ratley (Ashley) of Myrtle Beach; daughter, Christi Mills (Sonny) of Florence; grandchildren, Cameron Mills, Chloe Mills and Brynn Ratley, who were the joy of his life and brothers, Rudolph Ratley (Nellie) of Marion, Tony Ratley of Marion and Leroy Ratley (Teresa) of Aynor.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, the family will have a private service.
The family will not be accepting visitors at their home. Mr. Ratley will be available for the public to come by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home to pay their respects from 10:00AM – 4:00PM on Friday, October 9, 2020. The family will not be present during this time.
Memorials may be made to Eastside Christian Church, 3541 E. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29506 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.


Published in The Sun News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
(843) 662-5251
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 7, 2020
Judy, Darrin and Christie, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families, always. Jimmy was a good man and will be missed. We are all better for having known him.
Dale and Patricia Buchanan
