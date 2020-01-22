Jimmy O'Neal Harrell

August 1, 1942 - January 20, 2020

Macedonia

Jimmy O'Neal Harrell, 77, of Macedonia, SC, a retired installer and repairman for GTE (now Verizon), and co-owner and operator of Pee Dee Tree & Stump Service, died Monday morning at his residence.His funeral will be 2:00 PM Thursday afternoon, January 23, 2020, in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery directed by Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. The family will receive friends at the church family life center from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday evening. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 11904 Pleasant Hill Dr., Hemingway, SC 29554, or to the Oak Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, 592 Wiggins Rd., Bonneau, SC 29431.Mr. Harrell was born August 1, 1942, in Hemingway, SC, a son of Joe Harrell and Nathilee Jacobs Harrell. He was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and he served his Country in the National Guard. He enjoyed working, riding motorcycles, and woodworking. In his earlier years, Mr. Harrell enjoyed spending Sunday afternoons out on the river with his family.Surviving are, his wife, Edwardine Orvin Shuler Harrell; three daughters, Stephanie Cagle and her husband, Wilson, of Johnsonville, Sonia Myers of Mt. Pleasant, and Sandi McMakin and her husband, David, of Macedonia; a son, Derrick Shuler and his wife, Stacy, of Macedonia; two sisters, Birdie Avant and her husband, Curtis, of Hemingway, and Reba Cornfoot of Surfside; two brothers, Arnie Harrell of Georgetown, and Levoid Harrell of Columbia; seven grandchildren, Carsen Cagle, Jim Cagle, Kristi Grooms, Kasey Tumbleston; Kourtney Wells, Camryn Shuler, and Jayden Shuler; and nine great grandchildren.



