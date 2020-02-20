Jimmy Johnson (1955 - 2020)
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Belin Memorial United Methodist Church Cross located in front of the church facing the inlet
Notice
Jimmy Johnson
January 17, 1955 - February 15, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Jimmy Johnson, 65, loving husband of Sherri Johnson, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his Murrells Inlet residence surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday February 22, 2020 at the Belin Memorial United Methodist Church Cross located in front of the church facing the inlet. Following the service, a Celebration of Jimmy's Life will be held at the Murrells Inlet Sports Lodge. View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 20, 2020
