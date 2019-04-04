Jimmy Lee Simpson
August 19, 1935 - March 30, 2019
Georgetown
Jimmy Lee Simpson, 83, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Saturday March 30, 2019 at his home in Georgetown, South Carolina.
A Celebration of Jimmy's life will be held on Sunday April 7, 2019 between 2:00pm – 5:00pm at Maryville Social Hall, 2009 Fraser St. Georgetown, SC 29440.
At the request of the family, memorial contributions in Jimmy's name may be made in lieu of flowers to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the s Project, 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 4, 2019