Joan A. Barsamian
January 12, 1934 - December 5, 2019
Surfside Beach, SC
Joan A. Barsamian, 85, a resident of Surfside Beach, SC for 30 years and formally from New York, passed away suddenly on December 5, 2019.
Before retiring Joan was a realtor with Century 21 Broadhurst and Associates for many years. Joan's love of people was very evident as every where she went, she made friends.
Joan is predeceased by her husband Barsam Barsamian and parents Mary (Keyes) Marks and Robert H. Marks, Sr.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Jay Spielvogel of Wesley Chapel, FL and her brother Robert H. Marks, Jr. of Hyde Park, NY .
Services will be held in Wesley Chapel, FL with a burial in Poughkeepsie, NY, both at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 15, 2019