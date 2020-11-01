Joan C. VanCampen
Myrtle Beach
Joan Carol (MacDonald Wadsten) VanCampen, 92, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.
Joan was born on November 18, 1927 in Passaic, NJ to the late Gardner MacDonald and Emma Jacobs MacDonald.
Joan was the widow of Robert Carl Wadsten and the proud Mother of 2 sons, Gary (wife, Kelli) and Robb (wife, Bobbi). After the passing of her first husband, she was blessed to meet and marry Harry VanCampen, widower, who was the father of 3 children, Bob (wife, Jane), Barbara (husband, Don) and Jeff (wife, Trish) and they raised their combined 5 children as their own. They were married for 32 years prior to Harry's passing in 1997.
Along with her children, left to cherish her memory are 8 grandchildren, Chad Zimmerman (Sarah), Ryan Zimmerman (Shannon), Kristen Anderson, Stephanie Tarrant (McCord), Cole Wadsten, Shawna VanCampen, Jolie Baker (Ryan), Julie VanCampen, and 7 great grandchildren whom she adored.
Joan had a successful career for 24+ years in the Pharmaceutical world working for Warner-Lambert. She worked directly with the FDA coordinating approvals and reviews for new prescription drugs and was highly respected.
Joan was a longtime, devoted member of Surfside United Methodist Church.
She was a bright light in this world who truly loved every person that she met and had a way of making you feel that love. She never asked anything from anyone and was the strongest woman we knew. Her memory and legacy will continue to live on through her family and many friends.
Her lifelong beliefs and strong faith carried her and her loved ones as she was at peace, full of gratitude even on the hard days, and was confident of her place in Heaven.
Joan had a special love for horses, dogs, books, politics, movies, sports, crossword puzzles and conversation. She was known for many things, but maybe most famously for her never ending gifts of greeting cards with personal notes. Whether it was your birthday or Halloween, she never missed an occasion to send her love and let you know that she was thinking about you.
Special thanks go to Tammy Howell, her devoted caregiver and dear friend, Homewatch Caregivers and Amedysis Hospice for the love, respect and support that Joan and her family received during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. on November 20th at Surfside United Methodist Church.
