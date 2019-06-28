Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 View Map Interment 2:00 PM Mount Hope Cemetery 100 Cherokee Rd. Florence , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Joan Elizabeth Copeland Charles

Lexington, SC

Joan Elizabeth Copeland Charles, 87, widow of John Murrell Charles, died peacefully Wednesday, 19 June 2019, at home in Lexington, SC.

Mrs. Charles was born on April 23, 1932 in Suffolk, VA, daughter of the late William M. Copeland and Edna Sanford Copeland Ruthven. She was also predeceased by her son, William E. Barrett, Jr., and her sister, Barbara C. Ratley. She lived most of her life in SC in Conway, Florence, Camden, Lexington, Columbia and Surfside Beach. She was a member of the Lexington United Methodist Church and had been a member of the Surfside UMC for many years. Her first job was helping at the movie theater in Conway operated by her parents. She worked as a bookkeeper until her retirement. In later years she worked as a tour guide in the low country areas, sharing her love of the history and beauty of the SC coastal area. She was a volunteer and guide for Brookgreen Gardens.

Joan graduated from Conway High School and attended Newberry College and the University of SC – a loyal Gamecock fan. She had been active in the Cub Scouting and Girl Scouting with her children and church activities through the years. She loved gardening, bird watching, and wildlife. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.

Survivors are her daughter, Lauralee Barrett of Lexington; a granddaughter, Madison Barrett of Greenville; three nieces, Sherri Timmons (Chuck), Vicki Ratley of Greenville and Becky Sturm (Richard) of Edisto; several great-nieces and nephews and many friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, 503 North Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29072. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, 100 Cherokee Rd., Florence, SC 29501 on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Tidelands Community Hospice, 2591 N. Fraser Street, Georgetown, SC 29440.



Joan Elizabeth Copeland CharlesLexington, SCJoan Elizabeth Copeland Charles, 87, widow of John Murrell Charles, died peacefully Wednesday, 19 June 2019, at home in Lexington, SC.Mrs. Charles was born on April 23, 1932 in Suffolk, VA, daughter of the late William M. Copeland and Edna Sanford Copeland Ruthven. She was also predeceased by her son, William E. Barrett, Jr., and her sister, Barbara C. Ratley. She lived most of her life in SC in Conway, Florence, Camden, Lexington, Columbia and Surfside Beach. She was a member of the Lexington United Methodist Church and had been a member of the Surfside UMC for many years. Her first job was helping at the movie theater in Conway operated by her parents. She worked as a bookkeeper until her retirement. In later years she worked as a tour guide in the low country areas, sharing her love of the history and beauty of the SC coastal area. She was a volunteer and guide for Brookgreen Gardens.Joan graduated from Conway High School and attended Newberry College and the University of SC – a loyal Gamecock fan. She had been active in the Cub Scouting and Girl Scouting with her children and church activities through the years. She loved gardening, bird watching, and wildlife. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.Survivors are her daughter, Lauralee Barrett of Lexington; a granddaughter, Madison Barrett of Greenville; three nieces, Sherri Timmons (Chuck), Vicki Ratley of Greenville and Becky Sturm (Richard) of Edisto; several great-nieces and nephews and many friends.Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, 503 North Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29072. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, 100 Cherokee Rd., Florence, SC 29501 on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Tidelands Community Hospice, 2591 N. Fraser Street, Georgetown, SC 29440. Published in The Sun News on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close