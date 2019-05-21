Joan Claire Gorski
Murrells Inlet
Joan Claire Sakaly Gorski age 86, died Saturday May 18, 2019 at National Healthcare of Garden City.
Mrs. Gorski was born in Morrisville, PA to the late Dorothy and Charles Sakaly. She is preceded in death by her sister; Mary Buckner. Joan was also a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, in Murrells Inlet, SC, since 1996.
Mrs. Gorski is survived by her husband of 66 years, Frank Gorski, a daughter; Carol and husband George Oldroyd of Murrells Inlet, granddaughter; Amber and husband Devin Wilson, great-grandson Mason , all of Murrells Inlet; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday May 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church, in Murrells inlet, SC. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church School, 542 Cypress Ave. Murrells Inlet, SC.
An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on May 21, 2019