Joan D. Kroutch
North Myrtle Beach
Joan D. Kroutch, 73, died January 12, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born on October 20, 1946 in Oceanside, NY, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Elizabeth Tieman.
Mrs. Kroutch is survived by her husband of 52 years, James M. Kroutch, Sr.; son, James M. Kroutch, Jr.; brother, Robert Tieman; sister, Deborah Pacifico; and two grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 pm on Saturday, January 18 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 16, 2020