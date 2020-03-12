Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Gordon. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Joan Margaret (Nally) Gordon

Galivants Ferry, SC

Joan Margaret (Nally) Gordon, age 69, passed from this life on March 9, 2020 at Embrace Hospice House of Myrtle Beach, SC. Joan was the Beloved Wife of Glen Gordon of Middletown and Winsted, CT. As a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, wife, and Friend… Joan was one of the kindest, most caring people one could ever meet. She opened her heart fully to all who were Blessed to know her. Joan had worked proudly for many years at Timex Corp, the CT Dept of Social Services, and Oliver Wolcott Technical High School. Joan loved Family, traveling, hiking, boating at Highland Lake, country music, and sharing a good bottle of wine and a bite of good food, with Good Friends!

Deep appreciation is expressed to Agape Hospice, Embrace Hospice House, and especially to Sherrie Aldridge, Elizabeth Nesbit, Renee Medlin, and Nicole Grate who provided loving caregiving to Joan. Caregivers are Angels on Earth…

A gathering of Friends, life celebration memorial service, and release of ashes will be held in Joan's home state of Connecticut at a later date determined by the Family…

Joan's smile, love, kindness, and caring will forever be remembered… and forever missed…

Heaven has gained another beautiful Angel…



