Joan B. Gunter
Myrtle Beach, SC
Joan B. Gunter 88 passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
She was born March 31, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York a daughter of the late Herman and Ella Erichs Basedow. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Langdon E. Gunter, Sr, a son, Richard Thyle Gunter, Brother, Herman Basedow, and sisters, Harriet Gunter and Jeanette Wells.
Joan retired from the Myrtle Beach Air Force Credit Union and Shoreline Flooring. She was an avid animal lover, a member of the First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach and former member of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her son, Langdon E. Gunter Jr, and wife Beverly, daughter, Ginger A. Gunter and adopted daughter, Kate Philips. Her grandchildren, Langdon E. Gunter, III and wife Karla, Amy Holley and husband Shane, Jan M. Gunter and wife Tracy, and her great-grandchildren, Logan Gray, Shanna Holley, Michael Shane Holley, Langdon E. Gunter, IV, Madeline Emilia Gunter, Gracyn Ella Gunter and Stella Carolyne Gunter.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach with Pastor Bruce Crawford and Dr. Wayne Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, March 13th, at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to: Children's Recovery Center, 1801 Legion Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or St. Jude Children Hospital, Memphis, TN.
An online guestbook is available at msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 13, 2020