Joan Marie Bray Thompson
June 10, 1931-June 11, 2020
Conway
Mrs. Joan Marie Bray Thompson, 89, formerly of Brightwater Assisted Living in Myrtle Beach, SC and the Myrtle Trace Community in Conway, SC passed away June 11, 2020.
Joan was born in Bridgeport, CT June 10, 1931 and grew up in Stratford, CT. She was a graduate of Stratford High School, Booth & Bayliss Business School, the American Institute of Banking, and Butler Business School. Joan was employed by People's United Bank in Bridgeport CT and retired in 1984 after 34 years, achieving the position of Assistant Treasurer.
Joan was a member in good standing of the Catholic Church of St. Andrew of Myrtle Beach, SC. As an avid golfer she was a member of Burning Ridge Golf and County Club in Conway for many years and enjoyed traveling the country and world with her beloved husband, Payton Thompson.
She was predeceased by her husband, E. Payton Thompson; her parents, Francis and Veronica Bray; her sister, Elizabeth Bray Peters; and her cousins, Eileen Flynn and Bryan Lynch.
She is survived by nieces and nephew Susan Enerson (Daniel), Bart Peters (Rani) and Joan Peters and her cousin Kevin Flynn (Eileen). Also, stepchildren Leslie Thompson and Payton Grahame Thompson (Beth) of Martinez, GA and their children, Payton Grahame, Glenn and Annabeth.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 503 37th Avenue, North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Interment to be held at Union Cemetery, Easton, CT, July 24, 2020 at 11:00am.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 28, 2020.