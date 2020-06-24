Joan Turnage
Joan Turnage
Spartanburg, SC
Joan Malone Turnage, 92, of Spartanburg passed away on June 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Corrie Thompson Malone and widow of Richard Wentworth Turnage.
She was a retired school teacher. A lifelong Episcopalian, Joan was active in the Daughters of the King. Both she and her husband worked with De Colores and Kairos.
She is survived by a daughter, Anne Pierce of Campobello; 2 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will plan a service at a later date at the family plot in Darlington, SC.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 24, 2020.
