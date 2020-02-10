JoAnn Hall
March 16, 1941 - February 04, 2020
Conway
Myrtle Beach, SC…. Dr. JoAnn Hall, ED, 78, died February 04, 2020 at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.
She was born March 16, 1941 in Oceana, WV to the late Dennis Creed Cook and Lala Browning Cook.
She is survived by her sister, Dixie C. Cook of Myrtle Beach, SC; nephews, Garwood Griffith and Larry Griffith; stepdaughter, Leanne Cantrell and stepson George Hall, Jr. She was predeceased by her brother, Jack Cook and sister, June Griffith (Garland).
Dr. Hall was retired from Marshall University School of Graduate Studies where she taught students Education Administration.
The Cook Family would like to express their gratitude to the attendants at Brightwater Independent Living and Embrace Hospice House for the quality of their care for Dr. Hall.
A memorial service will be held at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest Chapel on Tuesday, February 11, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Fuzzy Lake officiating.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest, is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 10, 2020