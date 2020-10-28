JOANNE KING LANGFITT
September 10, 1946 - October 25, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Joanne died on October 25, 2020. She was born in 1946 in Huntington WV and raised in Charleston WV, daughter of the late Marian and Henry King. She was a 1964 graduate of Charleston High School and graduated in 1968 from Marshall University, where she earned a degree in journalism and was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and Fourth Estate journalism honorary. She was a documented member of The General Society of Mayflower Descendants, having officially traced her ancestry to William Brewster, a leader of the Pilgrims.
While at Marshall she met her husband Tom, and they moved to Myrtle Beach in 1969. Joanne taught English and journalism at Socastee High School for 20 years. She was the advisor for the school's newspaper and yearbook, leading her newspaper students to a Quill and Scroll International First Place ranking in 1990. She was selected as teacher of the year by her peers. In 1991, she transferred to Myrtle Beach High School, where she worked with GEP (Graduation Enhancement Program) students for four years before moving to the journalism classroom for 8 years. She was the advisor for the school's newspaper and yearbook and was twice selected as teacher of the year by
her peers. After retirement from the classroom, she worked as the school's athletic department secretary for two years before transitioning to the private sector and working as secretary/bookkeeper for "the best boss ever" (David Singleton) at Singleton Properties, Inc. for 13 years. She served as secretary/local coordinator for the S.C. North South All Star Football game for 12 years.
Joanne is survived by (in her words) the best ever husband of 51 years, Tom Langfitt, the best ever sons and daughters-in-law Bill Langfitt (Judy) of Myrtle Beach; Jimbo Langfitt (Veronica) of Miami FL, the very best grandchildren Viviana Langfitt and Bo Langfitt of Miami FL, three phenomenal step-grandchildren, Rylie, Jayme and Mitchell McCrackin; the very best sister Carolyn Walker (Larry) of Atlanta GA, special cousin Jim Snyder of Clifton Forge VA, and her very best friend Gwen Edge.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00PM – until service time at the funeral home. Private inurnment will follow the service.
Joanne never met a dog she didn't love. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 10th Ave. Ext. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, The Doug Shaw Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 7506, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 or to a charity of your choice
.
