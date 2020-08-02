1/
Joe Meriwether
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Joe Earl Meriwether
June 13, 1941 - July 29, 2020
Surfside Beach
Joe Earl Meriwether, 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC. He was born on June 13, 1941 in Guthrie, KY. A Celebration of Joe's life will be held on Monday August 3, 2020 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. To view the full obituary, visit www.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843-651-1440) is assisting the family.



Published in The Sun News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
