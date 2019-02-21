Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Noble. View Sign



December 16, 1956 - February 18, 2019

North Myrtle Beach

Joel "Joey" Barry Noble, 62, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. Joey was born on Dec. 16, 1956 in Guilford County to James Basul and LoElla Stroud Noble. Joey was an avid golfer, enjoyed Beach Music and loved spending time with friends. He especially enjoyed his walks on the beach at sunset. Joey was preceded in death by his father, James Noble. Surviving are his daughter, Sara Noble; his mother, LoElla Noble; a brother, Jimmy Noble (Karen); a sister, Jeannie Applegate (Tim); and 7 nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church-High Point. There will also be a Celebration of Life at 2 PM, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Duck's Beach Club in North Myrtle Beach. Memorials may be made to TR's Cancer Fighters – Joey Noble, PO Box 4335, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597 (



Published in The Sun News on Feb. 21, 2019

