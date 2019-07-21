John A. Cardarelli
Myrtle Beach
John Anthony Cardarelli age 85, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born in Medford, MA, he was a son of the late Geno and Lena Cardarelli. Mr. Cardarelli was a member of the Sons of Italy. He loved to play golf and always thought the clubs were the problem. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Cardarelli.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Sue Cardarelli of Myrtle Beach; children, Gene Cardarelli (Kate) of Exeter, RI, Linda Walls of Wakefield, MA, Carolyn Rancourt (Dave) of Rehobeth, MA; stepsons, Michael, Randal and Charles Stoffa and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. James Catholic Church, 1071 Academy Drive Conway, SC 29526.
Published in The Sun News on July 21, 2019