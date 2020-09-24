John "Bobby" Robert Best
July 3, 2020 - September 22, 2020
Hemingway, SC
John "Bobby" Robert Best, 78, husband of Judy Eaddy Best, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in a Kingstree hospital.
Mr. Bobby was born in Whiteville, NC, a son of the late Henry D. and Mary Frances Formyduval Best. He was a retired construction superintendent and enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Eaddy Best; children, Amber (Gary) Laughter, Matthew Best, and Noelle (Joe) Searcy; step-son, Tony (Linda) Cribb; six grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Old Johnsonville Cemetery, 860 S. Georgetown Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29555.
The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
