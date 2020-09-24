1/
John Best
John "Bobby" Robert Best
July 3, 2020 - September 22, 2020
Hemingway, SC
John "Bobby" Robert Best, 78, husband of Judy Eaddy Best, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in a Kingstree hospital.
Mr. Bobby was born in Whiteville, NC, a son of the late Henry D. and Mary Frances Formyduval Best. He was a retired construction superintendent and enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Eaddy Best; children, Amber (Gary) Laughter, Matthew Best, and Noelle (Joe) Searcy; step-son, Tony (Linda) Cribb; six grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Old Johnsonville Cemetery, 860 S. Georgetown Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29555.
The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com


Published in The Sun News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
416 N. Main St.
Hemingway, SC 29554
(843) 558-2501
