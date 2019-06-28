Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Bourne. View Sign Service Information Mayer Funeral Home & Crematorium 409 S Morgan Ave Andrews , SC 29510 (843)-546-4184 Funeral service 11:00 AM Black River Free Will Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice



August 13, 1946 - June 26, 2019

Andrews

John Edward Bourne, 72, husband of Mary Odessa Elliott Bourne, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in MUSC Medical Center in Charleston.

Mr. Bourne was born August 13, 1946, a son of the late John Durant Bourne and Effie May McRae Bourne. He grew up in Georgetown County and graduated from Andrews High School. Mr. Bourne was a retired employed of International Paper Co. and a member of the Quarter Century Club there.

He was also a member of the Low Country Daylily Club of Moncks Corner and the Georgetown Area Daylily Club, where he served as president. Mr. Bourne attended Black River Free Will Baptist Church.

Mr. Bourne coached high school and Little League Baseball. He also coached at Andrews Academy and coached the Puncheon Creek Ladies Softball team. Mr. Bourne had a love for cooking and animals of all types and enjoyed working in the garden. His garden was a Featured Garden for the National American Daylily Society.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bourne was predeceased by: three brothers, Gerald Lavern Bourne, Carroll Durant Bourne, and Billy Burnette Bourne.

Surviving in addition to his wife of Andrews are: a son, Brian Bourne of Andrews; a step-daughter, Margie Wiles (George Dennis) of Jamestown; a sister, Libby Lambert of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Kalli Bourne, Erric Bourne, William Wiles (Joaney), and Evan Wiles (Liz); and two great-granddaughters, Anna Wiles and Savannah Wiles.

Funeral Services will be eleven o'clock Saturday morning, June 29, 2019, at Black River Free Will Baptist Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Bruce Jones. Burial will follow in Andrews Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from ten until eleven.

Sign a guest book at

The Andrews Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



John Edward BourneAugust 13, 1946 - June 26, 2019AndrewsJohn Edward Bourne, 72, husband of Mary Odessa Elliott Bourne, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in MUSC Medical Center in Charleston.Mr. Bourne was born August 13, 1946, a son of the late John Durant Bourne and Effie May McRae Bourne. He grew up in Georgetown County and graduated from Andrews High School. Mr. Bourne was a retired employed of International Paper Co. and a member of the Quarter Century Club there.He was also a member of the Low Country Daylily Club of Moncks Corner and the Georgetown Area Daylily Club, where he served as president. Mr. Bourne attended Black River Free Will Baptist Church.Mr. Bourne coached high school and Little League Baseball. He also coached at Andrews Academy and coached the Puncheon Creek Ladies Softball team. Mr. Bourne had a love for cooking and animals of all types and enjoyed working in the garden. His garden was a Featured Garden for the National American Daylily Society.In addition to his parents, Mr. Bourne was predeceased by: three brothers, Gerald Lavern Bourne, Carroll Durant Bourne, and Billy Burnette Bourne.Surviving in addition to his wife of Andrews are: a son, Brian Bourne of Andrews; a step-daughter, Margie Wiles (George Dennis) of Jamestown; a sister, Libby Lambert of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Kalli Bourne, Erric Bourne, William Wiles (Joaney), and Evan Wiles (Liz); and two great-granddaughters, Anna Wiles and Savannah Wiles.Funeral Services will be eleven o'clock Saturday morning, June 29, 2019, at Black River Free Will Baptist Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Bruce Jones. Burial will follow in Andrews Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from ten until eleven.Sign a guest book at www.mayerfuneralhome.com The Andrews Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Sun News on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close