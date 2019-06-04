John C. "Jack" White, Sr.
Myrtle Beach, SC
Jack C. White, age 85, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Waltham, MA, he was a son of the late Andrew E. and Elizabeth Florence (Swartz) White.
Jack and his wife lived in Natick, MA for 60 years, raising their family and where he worked for various Chevrolet dealers in Metro-West. In 1993, they moved to Myrtle Beach and he continued working at Myrtle Beach Chevrolet for 17 more years. A U.S. Army veteran, he served actively during the Korean Conflict and then in the Reserves. He was a present member of American Legion Post 178. He was President for the N.E. Chevrolet Truck Club and Vice President and Coach for the Comet Youth Hockey Program for 20 years. His passion for golf was well known and he was fortunate to enjoy the game into the last week of his life. He was a member of Socastee United Methodist Church, enjoying the fellowship with the Men's Prayer Group especially at their monthly prayer breakfast. He and his wife Betty loved to travel the United States and abroad, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, who valued spending time with his family more than anything else.
Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bessie J. (Betty) White; 3 sons: John C. (Jack) White, Jr. (Heather), Gregory D. White (Judy), Timothy A. White (Nancy); 1 daughter, Beth Lawrence (Michael); 13 grand children and 17 great grandchildren; a sister, Kathleen White Schmitt and sister in law, Alberta Finlay.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Socastee United Methodist Church with Pastor Kurt McPherson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to The First Tee, a youth program that he embraced at www.thefirsttee.org or Socastee United Methodist Church, 5575 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.
Please sign the famiy's guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on June 4, 2019