John A. Cannon Jr.
January 19, 1941 - July 27, 2020
Myrtle Beach
John Andrew Cannon Jr., 79, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand after struggling with dementia.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a memorial contribution in Johns name be made to The Dementia Society of America
. Donations can be made online at www.dementiasociety.org
or mailed to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
.
Cremation Services Direct (843-651-1194) of Myrtle Beach is assisting the family.