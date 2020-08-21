John William Cannon
March 15, 1945 - August 18, 2020
Dallas
John William Cannon, 75, passed away on August 18, 2020. He was born in Conway, SC, the son of Eugene Hampton & Hazel Floyd Cannon. He proudly served in the Marine Corps. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joye Dixon Cannon; son, Trent Cannon (Lisa) from Alexis, NC; daughter, Anne Cannon Whitener (Josh), from Stanley, NC; grandchildren, Grant Whitener, Ashley Cannon, Savannah Cannon; sister, Linda Cannon Rowan (Terry), from Murrells Inlet, SC. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service which will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Conway, SC on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM. A memorial service will be held in Stanley at a later date. Full obituary may be read at www.BensonFuneralServices.com