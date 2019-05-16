John Christopher "Jay" Hehnke (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I'm praying for peace and comfort for my sister Marlene in..."
    - Angela Love
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Notice
Send Flowers

John "Jay" Christopher Hehnke
February 26, 1950 - May 10, 2019
Garden City Beach
John "Jay" Christopher Hehnke, 69, loving husband of Marlene Hehnke, passed away peacefully, Friday May 10, 2019 at his Garden City Beach residence surrounded by his loving family.
A private memorial service will be held.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
logo
Published in The Sun News on May 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.