John "Jay" Christopher Hehnke
February 26, 1950 - May 10, 2019
Garden City Beach
John "Jay" Christopher Hehnke, 69, loving husband of Marlene Hehnke, passed away peacefully, Friday May 10, 2019 at his Garden City Beach residence surrounded by his loving family.
A private memorial service will be held.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on May 16, 2019