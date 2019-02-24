Notice Guest Book View Sign

John Cox

Murrells Inlet

John Cox, age 80, died on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, he was a son of the late James H. and Florence Cox. He was a graduate of Farleigh Dickerson University, in NJ. John was hired under J. Edgar Hoover in 1971, and worked as a Special Agent with the FBI. He served in Jacksonville, FL, Memphis, TN, Clarksville, TN, Wilkesbarre, PA and the Miami Division. He retired from the Columbia, SC division in 1995. John was a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach, SC, and a member of the Retired Agents Association.

John was a truly a great man. He married the love of his life in 1958, and was by her side for the entire 60 year journey. He taught his children to love their families and friends, honesty, integrity and a strong work ethic. He always loved and supported his children. Everyone who was fortunate to have met him benefited from the experience. He is in heaven now, sharing a glass of wine with all of those who went before him. He is preceded in death by a brother, Harrison Cox, and a sister, Carolyn Sabagh.

Survivors include Roberta, his wife of 60 years; 2 sons, James D. Cox (Courtney) of St. Augustine, FL and John D. Cox (Sandra) of Irmo, SC; daughter, Dr. Cheryl Ann Cox (William Powell) of Spartanburg, SC; 6 grandchildren, Chase Cox, Kathryn Powell, Carly Cox, Thomas Powell, Madeline Cox and Darien Cox; and 2 great-grandchildren, Marley and Marjorie Cox.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church or a .

A guestbook is available at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





John CoxMurrells InletJohn Cox, age 80, died on Thursday, February 14, 2019.Born in Paterson, New Jersey, he was a son of the late James H. and Florence Cox. He was a graduate of Farleigh Dickerson University, in NJ. John was hired under J. Edgar Hoover in 1971, and worked as a Special Agent with the FBI. He served in Jacksonville, FL, Memphis, TN, Clarksville, TN, Wilkesbarre, PA and the Miami Division. He retired from the Columbia, SC division in 1995. John was a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach, SC, and a member of the Retired Agents Association.John was a truly a great man. He married the love of his life in 1958, and was by her side for the entire 60 year journey. He taught his children to love their families and friends, honesty, integrity and a strong work ethic. He always loved and supported his children. Everyone who was fortunate to have met him benefited from the experience. He is in heaven now, sharing a glass of wine with all of those who went before him. He is preceded in death by a brother, Harrison Cox, and a sister, Carolyn Sabagh.Survivors include Roberta, his wife of 60 years; 2 sons, James D. Cox (Courtney) of St. Augustine, FL and John D. Cox (Sandra) of Irmo, SC; daughter, Dr. Cheryl Ann Cox (William Powell) of Spartanburg, SC; 6 grandchildren, Chase Cox, Kathryn Powell, Carly Cox, Thomas Powell, Madeline Cox and Darien Cox; and 2 great-grandchildren, Marley and Marjorie Cox.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church or a .A guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.

11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass

Murrells Inlet , SC 29576

(843) 651-3295 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations