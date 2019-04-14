John Patrick Cronin
June 12, 1935-April 10, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC
John Patrick Cronin, 83, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
John served honorably from January 1954, until his retirement in March 1975, as a Master Sergeant in the US Air Force. Throughout his distinguished career he held various positions of increasing responsibility in RADAR, and later computer, maintenance both at home and abroad. His decorations include: Air Force Commendations Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
He was pre-deceased by his mother, Ellen, his sister, Maureen and father, John.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lee Cronin, his two daughters, Theresa and her husband Russ Merritt. and Patricia Bolton, sister, Margaret, grandchildren, Samantha and Heather Stanley and Kyleigh and Kevin Fuller. Step-children, Brian Shorten, Erin and Michael Capobianco, Kelley and Matthew Green, Becky and Brian Fuller. Friend of Bill W. and Ed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, prior to services at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alano Club, PO Box 7193, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
An online guest book is available at msfh.net.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 14, 2019