John D. Eason
Murrells Inlet
John David Eason age 71, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Regency Hospital in Florence.
Born in Conway, SC, he was a son of the late Edwin D. and Lorine B. Eason. Mr. Eason was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in Germany, Spain and Texas. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. He was a member of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church. Mr. Eason was also a member of the Amateur Radio Relay League and was licensed by the FCC in 1984 as an amateur radio operator where his call letters were KB4WIP. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Jack M. Eason, James D. Eason, Kenneth D. Eason and Charles D. Eason; two sisters, Shirley Eason Weihunt and Irma E. Phifer and a niece, Michelle Eason Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years Frances Hewitt Eason of Murrells Inlet; three brothers, William D. Eason (Linda) of Yorktown, VA, Thomas E. Eason (Linda) of Murrells Inlet, SC and James F. Eason of Myrtle Beach, SC; a sister, Carolyn E. Brooks of Panama City, FL and his beloved dog, Freddie B.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Belin Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, 4182 Hwy. 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 5, 2019