John D. Stackhouse
Nov. 1, 1946 - Sept. 21, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC
John Douglas Stackhouse, age 72 of Myrtle Beach, received his eternal healing on Saturday Morning, September 21, 2019 at his residence, with his beloved family by his side.
Mr. Stackhouse is entrusted to the care of Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, SC.
Memorial services will be held at Grand Strand Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach on September 28, 2019 at 1:00 with a visitation beginning at 12:00. A complete obituary is available at www.LewisCrematory.com
( 843 ) 294-0011
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 25, 2019