John Henry Doyle, Sr.
Aynor, SC
John Henry Doyle, Sr., age 83, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Mr. Doyle was born in Horry County a son of the late Fabious Edgar and Inez Elizabeth Barnhill Doyle.
He was a US Army Veteran and a member of Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church and pre-deceased by a sister: Peggy Barnhill.
Surviving are his wife: Bobbie Jean Doyle of the home; two sons: Joey Doyle(Pam) and John H. Doyle, Jr.(Jeanne) all of Aynor. Sister: Mary Ann James of Aynor; six grandchildren: Lauren Evans, Lindsey Doyle, Reid Doyle, Abigail Doyle, Reese Doyle, and Madelyn Doyle.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Monday April 1, 2019 at Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, directed by Johnson Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall.
An online guest book is available at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com
Johnson Funeral Home
290 9th Ave.
Aynor, SC 29511
(843) 358-5800
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 1, 2019