John J. Dugan
Conway, SC
John J. Dugan, 86, of Cricket Court in Myrtle Trace, died April 27, 2019.
Mr. Dugan was born Dec. 10, 1932 in New York City to John A. and Anna McGinn Dugan. He graduated from Stuyvesant H.S. and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with an engineering degree. Served as a 1st Lt. in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
John worked in the process control and data communications industries for years. He helped start and grow two companies that went public. After retiring from the industry in the early 1990's, John and his wife Patti moved to SC in 1998. In his retirement, he enjoyed golf, his pets, traveling, community activities and his family.
John is survived by his wife, Patricia Pugh Dugan; daughters, Patricia Mucci and Katherine Watson; sons, Robert and Christopher.
A memorial ceremony honoring John's life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Guest Book available at MyrtleBeachFH.com
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 30, 2019