John Ellwyn Gaar
January 12, 1944 - July 27, 2020
Myrtle Beach
John Ellwyn Gaar, 76, died July 27, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born on January 12, 1944 in Morrison, IL, he was the son of the late Paul and Demarris Legel Gaar.
John served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. He was the founder and former owner of J & K Home Furnishings.
John is survived by his children, Tamela Simpson, Robin Mahacek, and Nichole Meier; and long-time companion, Sherry L. Grimes.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Living Water Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow the service at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, wearing of face covering/mask and social distancing will be appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Water Baptist Church, 1569 Hwy 9 E., Longs, SC 29568.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com
.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.