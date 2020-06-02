John Edward Earles
April 27, 1963 – May 30, 2020
Conway
John Edward Earles, 57, passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Debbie, by his side on Saturday May 30, 2020 at his home in Conway, South Carolina. He was born on April 27, 1963 in Staten Island, New York.
A Celebration of John's life will be held on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 1:00PM at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old kings Highway Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will gather to greet friends immediately following the service.
To view the full obituary, visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 2, 2020.