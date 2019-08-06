John F. Pennett
Myrtle Beach
John F. Pennett, age 79, died on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Castine, ME, he was a son of the late John Francis and Marjorie Ann Pennett. John worked for Zayre Corporation and T.J. Max for many years. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, and the US Army Reserve.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Pennett of Myrtle Beach; 2 daughters, Judith Ann Cusack (Timothy) of Medway, MA and Jean Elizabeth Edwards (Brian) of Glenelg, MD; and 3 grandchildren, Timothy Cusack, Liam Cusack and Grace Edwards.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 950 48th Ave N., suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 19577.
An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 6, 2019