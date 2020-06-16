John Francis Dunning Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Francis Dunning, Jr,
January 10,1955 - June 8, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
John (Johnny Dollar) was a native of Myrtle Beach and was a 1973 graduate of Myrtle Beach High School.
Preceded in death by his parents, John F. and Grace K. Dunning. Survivors are his sons Dylan T. Dunning, John F. Dunning, III and his granddaughter Flynn. Also, his siblings, Becky D. Owens, Martha F. Dunning, Nancy D. Rehm and Chris Dunning. His passions in life were surfing, fishing, camping, gardening and collecting antiques.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 18**' at 11 am on the lawn at Holy Lamb Lutheran Church, 2541 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC.
Memorials can be made to the Grand Strand Surfrider Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved