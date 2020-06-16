John Francis Dunning, Jr,

January 10,1955 - June 8, 2020

Myrtle Beach, SC

John (Johnny Dollar) was a native of Myrtle Beach and was a 1973 graduate of Myrtle Beach High School.

Preceded in death by his parents, John F. and Grace K. Dunning. Survivors are his sons Dylan T. Dunning, John F. Dunning, III and his granddaughter Flynn. Also, his siblings, Becky D. Owens, Martha F. Dunning, Nancy D. Rehm and Chris Dunning. His passions in life were surfing, fishing, camping, gardening and collecting antiques.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 18**' at 11 am on the lawn at Holy Lamb Lutheran Church, 2541 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC.

Memorials can be made to the Grand Strand Surfrider Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store