JOHN FRANK PARKER
OCT. 22, 1925 - OCT. 17, 2019
Murrells Inlet, SC.
John "Frank" Parker, 93, of Murrells Inlet, SC, died October 17, 2019. Frank, son of John and Hilda Parker, husband of the late Madeline Parker and live-in partner, the late Mary Duncan, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his daughter's home in Chapel Hill, NC. Frank is survived by one son, Raymond (Debbie); two daughters, Rita Parker and Bobbie Caraher (Joe). He is also survived by six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Frank was a veteran serving two years in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific campaigns. After the war, Frank worked at the Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania in communications until his retirement in 1979. But he never really retired, moving around and travelling the US, from Pittsburgh, PA, where he was born and raised, to California, then to South Carolina where he settled in 1989. Frank could fix and build anything and did a lot of both for many years. He also had a great love for antique cars, at first rebuilding them and in his later years, collecting miniature size models. Frank also loved playing with his grandchildren travelling to faraway places to be with them, Thailand, Ireland, and London. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 27, 2019